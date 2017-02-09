19-year-old male arrested, another sought in connection with shooting of Breaux Bridge man

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Thursday in the 1200 block of Hebert Ave. in Breaux Bridge.

On the scene, deputies say they discovered a male who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

SMPSO Public Information Officer Ginny Higgins says during their investigation it was learned that two males entered the home of the victim and attempted to rob him, a struggled ensued resulting in the shooting of the victim.

Police say both suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, however a short time later one of the suspects was involved in a traffic crash on Sawmill Hwy., where he exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies say they were able to apprehend and arrest the suspect who fled the crash. He has been identified as 19 year old Chance Sam of Breaux Bridge.

Police say Sam faces charges in connection with the traffic crash and faces additional charges in connection with the shooting:

R.S. 14:99 Reckless Operation

R.S. 14:108.1B Aggravated Flight From an Officer

R.S. 14:100 Hit and Run

A second suspect has been identified as 17 year old Wilbert Derousselle of Breaux Bridge.

Police say Derousselle is wanted for questioning in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

