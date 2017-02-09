Acadiana Eats: Veronica’s Cafe

(Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY)
Veronica’s Cafe (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

  • Stuffed Baked Chicken
  • Fried Catfish topped with Etouffee
  • Creole Style Double Cheeseburger

Address: 302 Hector Connoly Rd, Carencro, LA 70520

Hours of Operation: Sun. – Fri., 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Acadiana Eats – Veronica’s Cafe (Photos)

