Veronica’s Cafe (View Menu)
Items featured on Acadiana Eats:
- Stuffed Baked Chicken
- Fried Catfish topped with Etouffee
- Creole Style Double Cheeseburger
Address: 302 Hector Connoly Rd, Carencro, LA 70520
Hours of Operation: Sun. – Fri., 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Acadiana Eats – Veronica’s Cafe (Photos)
