Darren Olagues resigns as Cleco President and CEO

PINEVILLE, La. Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC and Cleco Power LLC announced on Wednesday that Darren Olagues resigned as president and CEO of the company.

Olagues was arrested on December 8 by the Alexandria Police Department on charges of Domestic Abuse.

According to the press release, the Cleco board will begin a search for a permanent successor to Mr. Olagues. The search is expected to take up to 12 months.

“The board thanks him for his many contributions to Cleco over the years,” said Peggy Scott, Cleco board chair.

Peggy Scott will assume the role of interim CEO of Cleco Corporate Holdings. William “Bill” Fontenot, Cleco’s chief operating officer, was appointed by the board as interim CEO of Cleco Power.