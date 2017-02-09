Free tax preparation service available for Acadiana residents with household income $54,000 or less.

United way of Acadiana is coordinating free tax preparations for local Acadiana residents.

This program has been putting money back into pockets of hard working Acadiana residents for more than a decade.

Over 3000 returns were prepared this past year with almost 4 million dollars in refunds for local citizens.

Irma Bourgeois, the Director of Field Operations says “It’s very beneficial to our clients, especially those who are low to moderate income.”

This free service is available to those with a household income of $54,000 or less per year.

The tax preparers are all IRS certified and volunteer their time.

Aaron Williams, the Community Collaborations Manager of United Way of Acadiana says the process can take 30 minutes to an hour, so come prepared.

“Please bring in your drivers license, social security card for you and any dependents and all of your relevant tax documents,”

says Williams.

The service is offered at certain locations across Acadiana, that can be found at unitedwayofacadiana.org/vita.

Most of the locations offer tax preparations by appointment only, so call ahead ahead of time.

“Get it done as soon as possible. If you’re eligible for a refund, you’ll get that back in general time about 3 weeks,” says Williams.

The last day to file for taxes is April 18.

Acadia Parish

Assist Agency, 337-788-7550 ext:138

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish Library, 337-364-7024

SMILE/New Iberia, 337-365-8151

Lafayette Parish

Acadiana High School, 337-984-2324

SMILE/Lafayette, 337-234-3272 ext:219

Proyecto Hispano de Ayuda la Comunidad, 337-849-4145

St. Landry Parish

Continuous Links, 337-942-3911

The Southwest Center for Rural Initiatives, 337-943-2410

St. Martin Parish

SMILE/St. Martin, 337-394-6013

Vermilion Parish

ASSIST Agency, 337-898-9554

St. Mary Parish

St. Mary CAA Central Office, 337-828-5703