IPSO arrest 2 suspects, 1 wanted in December 2016 shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two suspect, one of them wanted in a shooting investigation that stems from an incident that happened in December 2016.

Kevin Phillips, 17, was wanted for 4 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Captain Wendell Raborn says Phillips was identified by victims as the person who allegedly shot at them in the parking lot of a business on South Hopkins Street in December 2016.

Phillips was found at a residence on Robertson Street and was taken into custody without indcident.

Deputies also found Junior Francisco, 39, at the residence.

Raborn says Francisco had an outstanding warrant for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

Both have been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

No bond has been set at this time.