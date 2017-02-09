IPSO arrest 2 suspects, 1 wanted in December 2016 shooting

By Published: Updated:
Kevin Phillips, Junior Francisco (Photo Credit: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office)
Kevin Phillips, Junior Francisco (Photo Credit: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two suspect, one of them wanted in a shooting investigation that stems from an incident that happened in December 2016.

Kevin Phillips, 17, was wanted for 4 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Captain Wendell Raborn says Phillips was identified by victims as the person who allegedly shot at them in the parking lot of a business on South Hopkins Street in December 2016.

Phillips was found at a residence on Robertson Street and was taken into custody without indcident.

Deputies also found Junior Francisco, 39, at the residence.

Raborn says Francisco had an outstanding warrant for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

Both have been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

No bond has been set at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s