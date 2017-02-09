Lafayette Police respond to possible shooting at convenience store on Eraste Landry Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a possible shooting that occurred just after midnight.

Officers responded to the scene at the Circle K convenience store on Eraste Landry Road and Foreman Drive.

No injuries were reported, but the shooting did cause some property damage. There were no witnesses to the shooting, but investigators are pulling security camera footage from the convenience store.

The investigation remains ongoing but police say they are looking for two male suspects.

News 10 will continue to follow this developing story and update it as soon as new information becomes available.