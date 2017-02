PARADIS, La. – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fire at the William Discovery plant in Paradis.

The sheriff’s office said Highway 90 and Highway 631 are closed in both directions from Bayou Cauche Road to JB Green.

Residents in that immediate area are being asked to evacuate.

Our sister station, WWL TV in New Orleans is heading to the scene and we’ll have reports as soon as they become available.