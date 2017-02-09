Local legendary fiddle player Allen “T-Lan” Ardoin dead at 87

Opelousas, La. (KLFY) – A Memorial Mass for Allen “T-Lan” Ardoin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas.

He died Sunday, February 5, 2017, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Ardoin was a U. S. Army Veteran who proudly served his country. He was also the Deputy Tax Assessor with the Evangeline Parish Courthouse for 28 years.

His passion was playing the fiddle in many local Cajun bands for 53 years including Belton Richard and the Musical Aces, the Balfa Brothers, Austin Pitre, and the Cajun Fever Cajun Band.

He was inducted into the Louisiana Hall of Fame in 1995, Fred’s Louge-KVPI Wall of Fame in 1998, and the Cajun French Music Association Hall of Fame in 2001.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Miller Ardoin of Opelousas.

A rosary service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.

Mr. Ardoin was 87 years old.