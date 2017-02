ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting just outside the city of Breaux Bridge in Jaco Trailer Park.

Residents in the area say a male victim was shot just after 5 p.m. and rushed to a local hospital.

No other details have been released by the SMPSO.

Neighbors who live in the area say the victim was a local teen.