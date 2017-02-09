St. Martinville man arrested after selling crack cocaine to an undercover officer

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) 38 year old Christopher Filer of St. Martinville, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly sold crack cocaine to an undercover Agent with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Following an investigation into reports of illegal drug activity, Agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant following the purchase of crack cocaine by an undercover Agent from a residence in the 700 block of W. Claiborne Avenue, IN St. Martinville.

Agents say they recovered materials, supplies, and equipment used to manufacture crack cocaine. In addition, they also recovered crack cocaine, marijuana, hydrocodone, amphetamine, Tramadol, codeine, MDMA, Molly, a stolen Assault Rifle, a handgun, and counterfeit U.S. Currency.

Filer was arrested and charged as follows:

1 count of Violation of Uniformed Controlled Dangerous Substance Law: Drug Free Zone (Church)

1 count of Violation of Uniformed Controlled Dangerous Substance Law: Drug Free Zone (School)

1 count of Creation or Operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance

1 count of Possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Crack Cocaine)

1 count of Possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (MDMA)

1 count of Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine)

1 count of Possession of Schedule III CDS (Hydrocodone)

1 count of Possession of Schedule III CDS (Codeine)

1 count of Manufacturing Schedule II CDS (Crack Cocaine)

1 count of Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

1 count of Possession of Schedule I CDS (MDMA)

1 count of Illegal Carrying of Weapons (possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS)

1 count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm

3 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse (Counterfeit)

1 count of Transactions involving proceeds from drug transactions

1 count of Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies

1 count of Possession of drug paraphernalia

1 count of Obstruction of Justice

His bond is set at $150,000