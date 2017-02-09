The Bayou Mardi Gras Association parade rolls Friday night in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A carnival tradition is returning to an acadiana community. It’s been almost two years since the Krewe of Andalusia parade rolled through downtown New Iberia.Friday night, thanks to the newly created bayou mardi gras association, that parade will roll once again. News tens dalfred jones has the story.

After more than 25 years, the Krewe of Andalusia was forced to cancel their annual Mardi Gras parade because of the rise in cost. Upset with the outcome, a few local guys came together to start a new tradition.

The Bayou Mardi Gras Association parade is on schedule to be the largest in New Iberia history.

We have 19 floats registered right now, we’ve got a number of high school bands, bands coming in from as far as Eunice.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With sponsorships from Musson Patout and the City of New Iberia, the community has been anticipating the return of the parade.

Being from South Louisiana, having Mardi Gras is a tradition and we couldn’t let it go another year without bringing it back.

After a year’s absence, Iberia Parish Sheriff Deputies are expecting large crowds as the Mardi Gras parade returns to the city.

We have 22 to 25 deputies working the event. Here will be some barricades at major intersections, but other than that the deputies will control it.

As the parade rolls through town, you’ll want to avoid Main Street.

We should be shutting down Main Street about 6 o’clock, maybe shortly before six so people need to take a alternate route if possible.

Friday night, the parade will start at the intersection of Ann Street and Main Street, and end at City Park.

Start time is 6:30.

In New Iberia, Dalfred Jones for KLFY News Ten.