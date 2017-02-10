Asian Lady Beetles are popping up in Acadiana

You might have noticed these little guys crawling around, they look like ladybugs but they’re actually Asian lady beetles.

With the on and off cold weather Asian lady beetles are more likely to seek shelter indoors and in your home.

Dan Weintritt, Sales Manager, at All Seasons is very familiar with the Asian lady beetles.

“The big problem with Asian lady beetles is that they are out competing our native ladybugs for food, nesting, shelter, and it’s just a more aggressive species,” says Weintritt.

Asian lady beetles are similar in appearance to ladybugs, except they’re not going to bring you luck if they land on you.

Asian lady beetles come in way bigger groups, and are a lot more noticeable than ladybugs.

They are more orange than red, and have a white ‘w’ shape on their heads.

Asian lady beetles also leave behind an odor if crushed.

Weintritt says “Asian lady beetles kind of congregate in really big masses, they leave a little nasty residue on things that they cross, and people do report bites or itching from them.”

Asian lady beetles are a predatory insect, and kill bugs that can be harmful to your garden or plants.

“They are a good thing to have in the garden because they wipe out bad pests,” says Weintritt. “The big problem is that they’re breeding out of control naturally, because they don’t have natural predators.”

If you notice many in your home, then its time to call an exterminator.

“The biggest thing is sealing up any cracks where they might be coming in, ” says Blake Borel, Pest Branch Manager at JJ Exterminator.

Borel suggests using different products to detour them from getting into the structure.