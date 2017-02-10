Authorities investigating arson fire at Lafayette apartment

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters say an early morning fire at a Lafayette apartment building was set intentionally.

Crews responded to the building in the 200 Duval Street around 4:22 a.m. and saw smoke coming from a window in the upstairs unit.

Firefighters discovered heavy smoke throughout the apartment but very few flames. The tenant was not home at the time of the fire.

Department spokesman Alton Trahan said the interior sustained moderate fire damage.

Fire officials determined multiple fires were set inside the apartment and the cause of the fire was ruled arson.

Authorities are trying to find the person who committed the arson. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or the Lafayette Fire Department at (337) 291-8716.