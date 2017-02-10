DOTD making left turns safer across Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Department of Transportation and Development will be upgrading 83 intersections across Acadiana.

“We’re going to be implementing a new traffic signal,” said DOTD Public Information Officer Deidra Druilhet, “with a flashing yellow arrow at some of our select intersections throughout the region here.”

Some residents may have already noticed a few of these traffic signals around their parishes.

Druilhet explains they are safer for drivers.

“There was a national study that was done where we saw that drivers made less mistakes with the newer signal versus the traditional signal that we have out there,” she said.

“Whenever a driver gets to a stop light they’re most likely going to look at the traffic signal,” said local driver Charles Thompson. “If they have to also look to the sign, that may not necessarily be a reliable source for indication. So a flashing yellow light in my opinion would be a much better indicator than a sign.”

Instead of the typical ‘left turn yield on green’ drivers will experience a blinking yellow arrow and a solid yellow arrow to inform them when to use caution while making their turn.

“It gives them an earlier opportunity with the flashing yellow arrow,” said Druilhet. “Just a way for them to be cautious but they’re still allowed to make the left turn but of course yielding to on coming traffic, yielding to pedestrians and giving them the solid yellow arrow letting them know that the signal is getting ready to turn red.””

If you have questions or are wondering where these new signals will be, DOTD will be holding open meetings for each parish.