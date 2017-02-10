Festival International 2017 lineup announced

The lineup for Festival International de Louisiane 2017 has been announced!
The festival will be held in downtown Lafayette April 26-30, 2017.
More information about Festival International can be found at their website: festivalinternational.org.
Here’s a list of who will be performing at the festival in April:
- Balkan Beat Box
- Ginkgoa
- Mokoomba
- GIVERS w Special Guests Tom Tom Club, Mokoomba, & Dickie Landry
- GuGu Drum Group from Shanghai
- Ceux Qui Marchent Debout
- Marc Broussard
- Red Baraat
- Las Cafeteras
- Lakou Mizik
- Buckwheat Zydeco Tribute: Ils Sont Partis Band feat. Sir Reg
- Dengue Fever
- Delhi 2 Dublin
- Debajo Del Agua
- Falu
- Bonerama
- LUS Fiber Presents: Greg Martinez & the Delta Kings feat. GG Shinn, Johnnie Allan, & TK Hulin
- Corey Harris Band
- Les Respectables
- Les Deuxluxes
- Belzébuth
- Sirius Plan
- Flow Tribe
- Cy
- Zachary Richard presents: Les Étoiles de l’immersion
- Festivals Acadiens et Crèoles Presents: Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie
- C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band
- Debauche Russian Mafia Band
- Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys
- Ray Boudreaux
- Festivals Acadiens et Crèoles Presents: The Band Courtbouillion
- Valcour Records Presents: Bonsoir, Catin (L’aurore)
- Sola Violins Presents: International Fiddle Summit feat. David Greely & Guests
- The Viatones
- Karnival Kreyol feat. Cedric Watson
- Sequoia Crosswhite
- Brother Dege
- The Revelers Conga Los Hoyos
- Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs
- Michel Joseph Band
- Dwight J. Roy
- Mike Dean Band
- Shrugs
- Durwood
- Harris Family Band
- ¡Arriba, Arriba!
- Soul Express Brass Band
- Celtic Bayou Festival Presents: Celjun
- Amelia and Sophie Powell
- ASArts Night Band
- Progressive Inspirational Choir
- Festivals Acadiens et Crèoles Presents: Le Diab de la Louisiane avec Plaquemine Brûlée
- L.J. Alleman Guitar Ensemble
- Les Bambins de Myrtle Place
- Lafayette High String Ensemble
- Coeur des Cordes
- Paul Breaux World Language Singers