Festival International 2017 lineup announced

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Credit: Festival International de Louisiane, Facebook
Credit: Festival International de Louisiane, Facebook

The lineup for Festival International de Louisiane 2017 has been announced!

The festival will be held in downtown Lafayette April 26-30, 2017.

More information about Festival International can be found at their website: festivalinternational.org.

Here’s a list of who will be performing at the festival in April:

  • Balkan Beat Box
  • Ginkgoa
  • Mokoomba
  • GIVERS w Special Guests Tom Tom Club, Mokoomba, & Dickie Landry
  • GuGu Drum Group from Shanghai
  • Ceux Qui Marchent Debout
  • Marc Broussard
  • Red Baraat
  • Las Cafeteras
  • Lakou Mizik
  • Buckwheat Zydeco Tribute: Ils Sont Partis Band feat. Sir Reg
  • Dengue Fever
  • Delhi 2 Dublin
  • Debajo Del Agua
  • Falu
  • Bonerama
  • LUS Fiber Presents: Greg Martinez & the Delta Kings feat. GG Shinn, Johnnie Allan, & TK Hulin
  • Corey Harris Band
  • Les Respectables
  • Les Deuxluxes
  • Belzébuth
  • Sirius Plan
  • Flow Tribe
  • Cy
  • Zachary Richard presents: Les Étoiles de l’immersion
  • Festivals Acadiens et Crèoles Presents: Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie
  • C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band
  • Debauche Russian Mafia Band
  • Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys
  • Ray Boudreaux
  • Festivals Acadiens et Crèoles Presents: The Band Courtbouillion
  • Valcour Records Presents: Bonsoir, Catin (L’aurore)
  • Sola Violins Presents: International Fiddle Summit feat. David Greely & Guests
  • The Viatones
  • Karnival Kreyol feat. Cedric Watson
  • Sequoia Crosswhite
  • Brother Dege
  • The Revelers Conga Los Hoyos
  • Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs
  • Michel Joseph Band
  • Dwight J. Roy
  • Mike Dean Band
  • Shrugs
  • Durwood
  • Harris Family Band
  • ¡Arriba, Arriba!
  • Soul Express Brass Band
  • Celtic Bayou Festival Presents: Celjun
  • Amelia and Sophie Powell
  • ASArts Night Band
  • Progressive Inspirational Choir
  • Festivals Acadiens et Crèoles Presents: Le Diab de la Louisiane avec Plaquemine Brûlée
  • L.J. Alleman Guitar Ensemble
  • Les Bambins de Myrtle Place
  • Lafayette High String Ensemble
  • Coeur des Cordes
  • Paul Breaux World Language Singers

