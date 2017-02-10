Festival International 2017 lineup announced

The lineup for Festival International de Louisiane 2017 has been announced!

The festival will be held in downtown Lafayette April 26-30, 2017.

More information about Festival International can be found at their website: festivalinternational.org.

Here’s a list of who will be performing at the festival in April:

Balkan Beat Box

Ginkgoa

Mokoomba

GIVERS w Special Guests Tom Tom Club, Mokoomba, & Dickie Landry

GuGu Drum Group from Shanghai

Ceux Qui Marchent Debout

Marc Broussard

Red Baraat

Las Cafeteras

Lakou Mizik

Buckwheat Zydeco Tribute: Ils Sont Partis Band feat. Sir Reg

Dengue Fever

Delhi 2 Dublin

Debajo Del Agua

Falu

Bonerama

LUS Fiber Presents: Greg Martinez & the Delta Kings feat. GG Shinn, Johnnie Allan, & TK Hulin

Corey Harris Band

Les Respectables

Les Deuxluxes

Belzébuth

Sirius Plan

Flow Tribe

Cy

Zachary Richard presents: Les Étoiles de l’immersion

Festivals Acadiens et Crèoles Presents: Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band

Debauche Russian Mafia Band

Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys

Ray Boudreaux

Festivals Acadiens et Crèoles Presents: The Band Courtbouillion

Valcour Records Presents: Bonsoir, Catin (L’aurore)

Sola Violins Presents: International Fiddle Summit feat. David Greely & Guests

The Viatones

Karnival Kreyol feat. Cedric Watson

Sequoia Crosswhite

Brother Dege

The Revelers Conga Los Hoyos

Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs

Michel Joseph Band

Dwight J. Roy

Mike Dean Band

Shrugs

Durwood

Harris Family Band

¡Arriba, Arriba!

Soul Express Brass Band

Celtic Bayou Festival Presents: Celjun

Amelia and Sophie Powell

ASArts Night Band

Progressive Inspirational Choir

Festivals Acadiens et Crèoles Presents: Le Diab de la Louisiane avec Plaquemine Brûlée

L.J. Alleman Guitar Ensemble

Les Bambins de Myrtle Place

Lafayette High String Ensemble

Coeur des Cordes

Paul Breaux World Language Singers