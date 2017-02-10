Funding for road repairs scarce in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – If you’ve been driving through Lafayette Parish lately, you may have noticed several roads are under construction.

Signs such as ‘bump’ or ‘construction work ahead’ have been popping up all over Lafayette Parish and while the current projects are already funded, there may be an issue in the future when it comes to fixing road ways.

“If we had to do that today, if we had to do it now, there would not be sufficient enough funding,” said District 4 councilman Kenneth Boudreaux.

Several roads in Lafayette Parish are currently under construction and several more are in need of repair.

“The unfortunate thing is that we’re not able to get to everything we want to do due to funding,” said Boudreaux.

According to Boudreaux, The Lafayette Consolidated Government receives 28% of tax dollars, “and that is to cover everything related to our governmental operations.”

Unfortunately, that isn’t enough to fix every roadway.

“We are now looking into that to see if we can restructure and use money better,” he explained, “and when we have exhausted that, then see if the people may consider giving more once they see that we are doing a good job with what we have.”

Carolyn Senegal is the manager of a Shop Rite Store on Verot School Rd. and admits the construction happening in front of her store can be inconvenient.

“It is a back up sometimes for our consumers to come in and out of our parking lot,” she said, “Also for our trucks for delivery and stuff, we find it complicated coming in and out.”

However, she is thankful it is one of the roads being worked on because she knows in the long run it will help her business.

“I understand the two lanes, to me it’s an improvement because when it was one lane it’s a lot of traffic that stays held up,” she said, “but with two lanes it’s going to flow faster.”

Each Thursday a small group of council members have been designated to look into the parish funding to help make improvements.