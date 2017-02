LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Krewe des Chiens is gearing up for their 2017 Mardi Gras dog parade.

The parade is scheduled to roll out in Downtown Lafayette on Saturday, February 18th at 2:00 p.m.

But before the dogs are taken for the walk a costume contest will take place at noon.

There will also be an “after pawty” in Parc San Souci afterwards.

The Krewe des Chiens Parade is presented by the Lafayette Veterinary Care Center.

