Largest case of gas pump fraud in Louisiana history uncovered in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A father and son from Miami, Fla. have been arrested in what Iberville Parish sheriff’s deputies are calling the largest case of gas pump skimming in Louisiana’s history.

The case, involving an estimated $2 million in stolen money, is so large that deputies called the U.S. Secret Service to assist in the investigation across multiple states.

Authorities arrested 54-year-old Serafin Fuentes and his son 28-year-old Juan Fuentes during a traffic stop around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

Both were charged with monetary instrument abuse and access device fraud.

Deputies seized numerous credit cards, computers, and multiple card reading devices that were used for identity theft and credit card fraud.

Lou Velez, resident agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service, said authorities recovered five skimmers, which in turn can hold between 800-1000 credit card numbers.

The credit card numbers that were stolen had an industry standard average of $500 per card.

It’s believed the two suspects stole around $2 million with the card reading devices.

Velez said gas skimmers connected to the suspects were removed from gas stations in Iberville Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, Bunkie, Ville Platte, and Lafayette.

The Secret Service spokesperson said a skimmer was found in use while officials were releasing information on the arrests.

The federal law enforcement agency has removed 33 skimmers throughout Louisiana since 2015.

Officials advise using your card as a credit card when paying at the gas pump.

Limits on credit card purchase can help curb the damage a criminal can do with a stolen card number.

Check your bank and credit card accounts every week to be on the lookout for fraudulent use.