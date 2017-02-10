Legislature begins special session Monday

With roughly 4 months until the end of this fiscal year, the legislature will enter a special session in hopes of forming a balanced budget. The state faces a $304 million shortfall.

As legislators enter this special session, Governor John Bel Edwards does not plan to make any more cuts to higher education, waiver programs or corrections.

One way to minimize the cuts would be to tap into the state’s rainy day fund. Legislators are allowed to use a third of the rainy day fund, which tallies up to about $119 million. Governor Edwards’ plan includes cuts to the department of health by almost $128 million, and nearly 4 million dollars to the Attorney General’s office.

The session begins Monday, February 13th, and ends at 12 am on the 22nd.