LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police have released a surveillance photo of a person of interest in a shooting that happened at a convenience store early Thursday morning.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff said the shooting happened just after midnight at the Circle K on Eraste Landry Road.

No one was injured but there was some damage to property inside the store.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crimestoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.