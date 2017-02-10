Police seek suspect who robbed Broussard Walmart

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the Walmart in Broussard early this morning.

Chief Brannon Decou said the suspect entered the store at 6:20 a.m. and demanded a cashier to give him all the money from the register.

The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and was picked up by someone driving a dark-colored sedan in the parking lot.

Decou described the suspect as “a white male, approximately 5’7” – 5’9” weighing around 170 lbs,” with a thin beard and mustache.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage baseball hat, a short sleeve black t-shirt with a grey long sleeve shirt underneath. He wore black jeans with black tennis shoes and white soles.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259.