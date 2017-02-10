Second suspect arrested in connection to Breaux Bridge shooting

Published:
Chance Sam, Wilbert Derousselle (Photo Credit: SMPSO)
Chance Sam, Wilbert Derousselle (Photo Credit: SMPSO)

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have made a second arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Hebert Avenue.

Wilbert Derousselle, 17, of Breaux Bridge, was taken into custody just before 10:30 p.m.

The first suspect, Chance Sam, 19, was arrested shortly after the reported shooting after he was involved in a traffic crash.

Both are charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary.

Sam was also charged with Reckless Operation, Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Hit & Run in connection to the crash.

Both suspects were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

 

