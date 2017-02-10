State Police working 2 crashes on I-10 at the Duson exit; 1 fatal; westbound shutdown, eastbound slow

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – State Police are currently working the scene of 2 crashes on I-10, both at Exit 92 near Duson.

Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 that one of the crashes, which occurred in the eastbound lane, is fatal and troopers are still investigating the severity of the second crash, which happened in the westbound lane.

Both crashes are affecting traffic on I-10.

David says the westbound lanes are currently shutdown and the eastbound lanes are open, but traffic is slow.

Drivers should use caution in the area and take alternate routes if possible.

News 10 has a crew en route to the scene and we will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

I-10 Fatal Crash (Photos) View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY)