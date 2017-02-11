12 arrested in month long drug bust operation in Opelousas

Opelousas, La. (KLFY) Following a month long investigation into illegal drug activity throughout Opelouas, local officials made 12 narcotics arrests, and took four weapons off the streets.
Police Chief Donald Thompson said the followiing individuals were arrested in the past two and a half weeks.
  • David Francis – Traffic Violations, Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana), and Illegal Possession of Firearm in Presence of CDS

 

  • Tre’Maine Sonnier – Traffic Violations, Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana), Possession W/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs (Lortab), and Illegal Possession of Firearm in Presence of CDS

 

  • Jared Prudhomme – Traffic Violations, 2cts of Possession of Schedule II Drugs (Adderall), Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) and Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institute

 

  • Gene Dunbar – Traffic Violations, Possession of Schedule II Drugs (Crystal Meth), and Illegal Possession of Firearm in Presence of CDS

 

  • Cortez McCray – Traffic Violations, Possession of Schedule II Drugs (Cocaine), and Drug Paraphernalia; Prohibited

 

  • Lawrence Biagase III – Traffic Violations, Possession W/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs (Crack Cocaine), Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana), Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institute, and Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

 

  • Timothy Fitzgerald – Traffic Violations, Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana), and Possession of Schedule II Drugs (Crystal Meth)

 

  • Jasmine Coleman – Traffic Violations, Possession W/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs (Marijuana), and Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

 

  • Rasheen Aggison – Possession W/Intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) and Possession W/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs (Crack Cocaine)

 

  • Chester Joseph – Traffic Violations, Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) and Possession W/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs (Crack Cocaine)

 

  • Joseph Pitre Jr. – Traffic Violations, Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) and Possession of Schedule II Drugs (PCP)

 

  • Lonnie Lahman – Possession of Schedule II Drugs (Crystal Meth)

 

  • Travis Lewis – Traffic Violations, Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana), and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

 

 

