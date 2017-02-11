It’s crawfish time in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Crawfish season is well underway as we know it.

From the farm to the table, crawfish farmers say this season is looking very promising.

Crawfish ponds begin producing the little critters as early as November, however, the inconsistent weather from day to day has slightly affected the crawfish harvest.

“Crawfish are very sensitive to cold water, so when we have cold fronts that chill down the water to the 40 or 50 degree range the crawfish move very slowly and don’t come to the trap,” said LSU AgCenter Aquaculture Specialist, Mark Shirley.

Shirley says the peak of the season for farmers is usually right around March when the catch is more consistent.

Maurice farmer, Laura Hebert, catches crawfish out of her family’s 12-acre pond daily. She says compared to last year things seem to be right on track.

Promising news after the fate of the crawfish crop posed some concerns following the historic flood of 2016 that washed out most of Acadiana.

“When the flood actually happened I heard a lot of stories about, ‘it’s going to be a really bad season, we weren’t going to see any crawfish because a lot of them got out,’ but as of right now it doesn’t look like it really affected us in a major way,” said Hebert. “I think that it’s actually going to be pretty decent.”

Edward Wilkerson, owner of Louisiana Crawfish Time on Verot School Rd., says business has been booming as usual since they opened their doors about a month ago.

“It’s been pretty much on track,” said Wilkerson. “We’ve been in business since 2000, so we’ve been around quite a while. We’ve got a good customer base built up and it’s been about where it needs to be at this time of year.”

As long as the crop are in huge demand, customers will continue to put their fingers to work to get to a southern delicacy.

“I hope that the people out there going to eat lots of crawfish,” said Hebert. “Keep us in business!”