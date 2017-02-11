Lafayette house fire being investigated as arson, seperate fire ruled accidental

ouse fire on Morse Street early Saturday morning is being investigated as the result of arson.

Investigators say the have evidence that the fire in the 300 block of Morse, was started in the living room, and intentionally set.

“The circumstances behind the fire lead investigators to believe the fire was related to a previous domestic disturbance,” Spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

It happened just after 2:00 this morning, Trahan said, when firefighers arrived they observed heavy smoke coming from the front of the home.

Firefighters entered to search for any occupants, but no one was home, Trahan said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crime to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or the Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8716.

In a seperate overnight fire at a Lafayette apartment, a family and pet were able to escape.

Lafayette firefighters arrived on scene on Harrington Drive just after four Saturday morning coming from a front window.

The family who lived at the apartment were already outside but said their dog was still trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue the dog without any injuries.

Investigators discovered the fire began in the children’s bedroom where an extension cord had shorted out and ignited the children’s bedding.

The fire was ruled an accident.