Lafayette house fire being investigated as arson

ouse fire on Morse Street early Saturday morning is being investigated as the result of arson.

Investigators say the have evidence that the fire in the 300 block of Morse, was started in the living room, and intentionally set.

“The circumstances behind the fire lead investigators to believe the fire was related to a previous domestic disturbance,” Spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

It happened just after 2:00 this morning, Trahan said, when firefighers arrived they observed heavy smoke coming from the front of the home.

Firefighters entered to search for any occupants, but no one was home, Trahan said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crime to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or the Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8716.