Lafayette Police: Chase suspect run over by own car

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say a male juvenile sustained severe injuries after jumping from a moving vehicle during a police chase Saturday morning.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff said a pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle began in another parish and that the suspect was driving erratically through Lafayette attempting to avoid other law enforcement.

Once in Lafayette, Ratclff said police noticed the vehicle and made attempts to pull the driver over near the intersection of Evangeline and Oaklawn.

The juvenile then jumped out of the vehicle while it was still in motion and was run over by the vehicle which later struck a tree, Ratcliff said.

He was airlifted to a Baton Rouge Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.