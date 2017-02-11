Missing worker believed dead as pipeline fire still burns in Paradis

PARADIS, La. — As the pipeline fire still burns in Paradis, authorities believe the worker unaccounted for since Thursday’s explosion is dead.

According to a statement from Phillips 66, Josh Helms, the one employee unaccounted for, is believed dead based on information gathered by authorities so far.

“Responders have not yet been able to access the area closest to the fire to search for the employee that is unaccounted for,” the statement reads. “It is believed that the employee is deceased based on the information gathered so far.

Helms, a resident of Thibodaux, joined Phillips 66 in November 2016 during their acquisiion for the River Parish system and has been working as a pipeliner for eight years.

Another worker remains hospitalized after the explosion, but is expected to make a full recovery according to Phillips 66.

Authorities say the fire is currently contained and continues to burn at a reduced size as the pressurized gas in the pipeline burns off.

Air monitoring in the area continues to show no health impacts to the surrounding community, according to Phillips 66. The evacuation order in the area was lifted Friday morning.

“Our priority continues to be the safety of company workers, responders and the community as we continue our containment and recovery efforts,” the statement concluded.