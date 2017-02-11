Police looking for suspects in St. Martinville Dollar General armed robbery

Photo Courtesy: SMPSO
Photo Courtesy: SMPSO

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)  — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says two men robbed a dollar store late Friday night on Old Spanish Trail.

They say the robbery took place at approximately 10 p.m. at the Dollar General.

Public Information Officer Ginny Higgins said two armed males entered the store, threatened bodily harm to the clerks and one customer, and then robbed the business of an undetermined amount of cash.

Higgins said both suspects fled the store on foot, entered a vehicle, and then drove off in the direction of New Iberia.

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

 

