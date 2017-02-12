Al Jarreau, iconic jazz singer, dies at 76

Jazz legend Al Jarreau, who won seven Grammys over a 50-year career, has died according to his representatives. He was 76.
His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, “We Are the World,” and sang the theme to TV’s “Moonlighting.”
According to a statement posted on the singer’s official website, Jarreau died in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The news comes just days after Jarreau announced he was going to retire after being hospitalized for exhaustion in Los Angeles.
