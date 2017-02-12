Black History Month Celebration honoring ordinary citizens with extraordinary lives

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents across Acadiana are honoring the month of February as Black History Month. On Sunday a celebration at the Clifton Chenier Center showcased ordinary people with extraordinary lives.

News Tens Emily Giangreco has the story.

This entire month, someone is celebrating black history.

February is Black History month. and on sunday residents celebrated at the Clifton Chenier Center.

The theme is, this year, ordinary people extraordinary lives and it’s uplifting. some of these people have been through horendous things and they’re learning that they can overcome so that’s what this program is about.

From music and dance, to inspirational words, residents were celebrating.

Event Coordinator Sherry Broussard says every year they incorporate kids into the program so they can learn about their history.

It’s very important that they learn not only heritage history but family history. So they know too that no matter what happens to them in life, no matter what circumstances they fail, they have a backbone, some place to go. It starts with us, the first school is the home and so we need to start there and teach them and let them know that they can aspire to great things.

Broussard welcomes anyone to come to any of the events throughout the month.

I’m hoping that we’ll get to a point where the entire community will take part because the program like i said is open to everybody. Every citizen is welcome to come and share and learn. Black histroy is American history.

Reporting in Lafayette Emily Giangreco for KLFY News Ten.