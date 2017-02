A 24-year-old Maringouin man was fatally struck by a train early Sunday near Lane Street in Maringouin, according to police.

Patrick Marshall died around 2 a.m. when, witnesses said, he slipped while attempting to walk across cross railroad tracks, according to Maringouin Police Chief Hosea Anderson.

The train hit Marshall and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anderson said the area is a common spot for people to cross the tracks, which runs through a section of the community. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.