1 in stable condition after Friday night shooting on Louisiana Ave

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are investigating a shooting in Lafayette that sent one person to the hospital late Friday night.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff said a black male victim was shot multiple times around 11:30 p.m. on February 10, 2017, in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS.

