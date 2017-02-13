$25K in surveying equipment stolen from Lafayette Parish business

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Sheriff’s deputies say a piece of surveying equipment valued at approximately $25,000 was stolen during a burglary at a business in the 1900 block of Dulles Drive.

Public Information Officer John Mowell said the burglary happened sometime between January 20 and 23, 2017.

A Trimble Robotic 1 Global Total Station and a grey Zeiss level were stolen from the business.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or 337 232 TIPS (8477).