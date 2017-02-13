Gov. Edwards to address lawmakers at special legislative session

App Users – Tap Here To Watch Governor’s Speech

Video courtesy WWL-TV New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards will address lawmakers during a joint session of the Louisiana Legislature as they work to remedy the state’s current $304 million budget shortfall.

The special session begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. and ends next Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

The governor is expected to address the joint session of the Legislature at 7 p.m. tonight.

A live stream of the governor’s speech will be available on KLFY’s website via WWLTV.