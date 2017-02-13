Gov. Edwards to address lawmakers at special legislative session

The governor is expected to address the Legislature at 7 p.m. tonight.

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

App Users – Tap Here To Watch Governor’s Speech

Video courtesy WWL-TV New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards will address lawmakers during a joint session of the Louisiana Legislature as they work to remedy the state’s current $304 million budget shortfall.

The special session begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. and ends next Wednesday,  February 22, 2017.

The governor is expected to address the joint session of the Legislature at 7 p.m. tonight.

A live stream of the governor’s speech will be available on KLFY’s website via WWLTV. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s