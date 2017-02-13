Lafayette Police release 2016 Crime Stats; Homicides, robbery, assaults, and thefts all down

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Homicide, robbery, assault and theft in the city of Lafayette were down in 2016 compared to 2015, according to crime statistics released today by the Lafayette Police Department.

Total crime in the city was down by 5%. Homicides were down by 20%. Robberies were down 11% and thefts dropped by 6%.

The number of reported rapes were the same in both 2015 and 2016. Burglaries were the only crimes that saw an uptick, increasing 1%.

The following is a full list of the crime statistics from the Lafayette Police Department:

UCR Crime 2015 2016 % Homicide 20 16 -20% Rape 19 19 0% Robbery 167 148 -11% Assault 1983 1925 -3% Burglary 1014 1025 1% Theft 5334 5015 -6% Auto Theft 405 383 -5% Totals 8942 8531 -5% Arrest under 18 766 699 -9% Adult Arrest 11153 10562 -5% Totals 11919 11261 -6% Calls for Service 226805 218820 -4%