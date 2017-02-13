Lafayette Police release 2016 Crime Stats; Homicides, robbery, assaults, and thefts all down

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Homicide, robbery, assault and theft in the city of Lafayette were down in 2016 compared to 2015, according to crime statistics released today by the Lafayette Police Department.
Total crime in the city was down by 5%. Homicides were down by 20%. Robberies were down 11% and thefts dropped by 6%.
The number of reported rapes were the same in both 2015 and 2016. Burglaries were the only crimes that saw an uptick, increasing 1%.
The following is a full list of the crime statistics from the Lafayette Police Department:
|UCR Crime
|2015
|2016
|%
|Homicide
|20
|16
|-20%
|Rape
|19
|19
|0%
|Robbery
|167
|148
|-11%
|Assault
|1983
|1925
|-3%
|Burglary
|1014
|1025
|1%
|Theft
|5334
|5015
|-6%
|Auto Theft
|405
|383
|-5%
|Totals
|8942
|8531
|-5%
|Arrest under 18
|766
|699
|-9%
|Adult Arrest
|11153
|10562
|-5%
|Totals
|11919
|11261
|-6%
|Calls for Service
|226805
|218820
|-4%