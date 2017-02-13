Lafayette resident shares flood recovery story six months after the flood.

Just 6 months ago, floodwaters were almost knee high on Demanade Boulevard. The water didn’t fully recede for over a week.

6 months later, the scene has drastically changed on Demanade Boulevard. But for resident Hart Fortenbery, He remembers the flood like it was just yesterday. But during the floods, Fortenbery says the water came up the door handles of his car. Fortenbery says: “I had to swim out, rescue my boat, rescue myself, rescue the dogs, rescue my family. I had the party barge coming straight up.” Fortenbery then used his boat to help his neighbors.

It’s this reliance on one another that flood recovery volunteers say has helped Acadiana whether the storm.