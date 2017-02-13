Opelousas Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of child from bus stop

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police are currently looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a child from a bus stop in Opelousas earlier this morning.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 800 Block of Hiram Street.

The victim described the suspect as a “Black Male with a dark complexion approximately 5’6 in height bald head with a short un-kept beard, and the subject was wearing a burnt orange shirt with gray jogging pants.”

The suspect was also described as homeless and walks with a limp.

The Opelousas Police Department is urging the public to please be on the lookout for this subject and be mindful of our youth during the early morning hours while catching the buses at bus stops in and around the neighborhoods.

If you see anyone fitting the description of the suspect please call OPD at 337-948-2500 immediately.