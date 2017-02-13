Duson PD seek man accused of stealing Maurice police officer’s motorcycle, taking authorities on high-speed pursuit

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a motorcycle of the driveway of a Maurice Police Officer’s home and taking officers on a high-speed pursuit in Duson.

Chief Kip Judice said Kyle Romero is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies across Acadiana. Romero crashed the motorcycle while fleeing officers.

Romero is wanted several warrants relating to the pursuit and faces additional drug and resisting arrest charges.

Law enforcement officers should use caution as Romero is known to resist, according to Judice.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kyle Romero is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-8477. You can earn a cash reward and all callers can remain anonymous.