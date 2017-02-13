Port Barre six months after the flood

PORT BARRE, La (KLFY) – In St. Landry Parish, the town of Port Barre was one of few places in the parish that was hit hard by the historic flood last year.

More than a dozen families were affected.

“Its been a long process; a lot of work, a lot of dedication,” said Connie Soileau.

Its been a tough road to recovery for most residents in the town of Port Barre.

“I cried many nights cause I figured we lost everything, but thank the good Lord we didn’t lose everything,” said Mary Matt.

Matt recalls the morning she and her son were forced to leave their home.

“I didn’t want to leave, but we had to,” said Mary’s son, John.

The family says their home took in 14 inches of water.

“I got up at 5:30 that Saturday morning and the water was just at the bottom of my step and by 7:00 the water was over the step and getting on my porch,” said Matt.

Matt says she was flooded out of her home for about three weeks. She praises the work of a church group out of Alabama who came and restored her home at no charge.

“They put in a new floor and they put in some new windows,” said Matt.

Matt says most of the renovations on her home are already complete, however, Connie Soileau owns the home that sat right next door to Matt, she was forced to start over.

“We had someone to come out here and tear it down,” said Soileau.

Soileau says the 20 inches of water that her home took in left it uninhabitable. She says she’s already spent a pretty penny to replace her home.

“We’ve been putting up a lot of money,” said Soileau. “I’ve already got about $10,000 invested in the property.”

Soileau says she hopes to have her new home in place in about 3-4 months.

Many residents say looking back on when tragedy struck six months go is still a very emotional event that they’ll never forget.