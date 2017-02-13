Scott Police seeking suspect accused of shoplifting

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance video.

On Tuesday, February 7th, the suspect entered a business on Westgate Road and allegedly threatened to harm employees after he was confronted with allegations of shoplifting.

Chief Chad Leger says the suspect is described as a black male with short black hair, approximately 5’10” – 6’0″ tall and weighing approximately 215 lbs.

He was seen driving a mid-2000’s style grey sedan with aftermarket wire wheels.

Anyone with information that can help identify this person is asked to contact Scott Police or Crime Stoppers at (337) 233-TIPS.