St. Martin Parish deputies seek suspects in attempted burglary

The following is a news release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Saturday morning shortly before 4:00 a.m., Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an attempted burglary in the 1000 block of Joe Berto Lane in St. Martinville, following a 911 call from the owner of the residence who was awakened by a loud noise.

Upon further investigation, it was learned that two unknown males armed with pistols attempted to gain entry into the residence by kicking the front door of the residence (see attached video).

Both suspects were wearing gloves, masks, and hoodie type sweatshirts. After unsuccessful attempts to enter the residence, the two suspects fled on foot.

If anyone has any information as to the identity of these two suspects, they are asked to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071. The investigation remains ongoing.