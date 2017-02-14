Dating Apps – The future of love?



Swiping left or right has quickly become the new craze for finding a date. But do people truly believe that it works?

It all starts by uploading a picture for your potential match to see. But some argue those pictures don’t always reflect the real you.

Once your pictures are uploaded it gives you the option to type a bio about who you are.

And then the app reveals potential matches that are near you. But after talking with students it seems that they would rather meet their significant other in person.

But hey, if you’re looking for a Valentine’s date, why not at least try it.