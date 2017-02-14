Davis’ late scoring lifts Pelicans past Suns, 110-108

AP, WWL-TV Published: Updated:
Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) and forward P.J. Tucker (17) box out New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) in the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena. (Photo: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports)
Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) and forward P.J. Tucker (17) box out New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) in the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena. (Photo: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) – Anthony Davis scored six consecutive New Orleans points, the last two the go-ahead rebound basket with 40.3 seconds to play, and the Pelicans escaped with a 110-108 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The Suns missed three shots close to the basket in the final seconds, one by Eric Bledsoe and two by P.J. Tucker.

Davis scored 24 points, four below his season average. Jrue Holiday added 18, and Tyreke Evans and E’Twaun Moore had 15 apiece for the Pelicans, playing a night after a loss in Sacramento.

Bledsoe scored 37, the last on a 3-pointer that put the Suns ahead 108-107 with 1:12 to go.

New Orleans won the exceedingly close season series 3-1. Two games were one-pointers in overtime, the other a five-point Pelicans win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s