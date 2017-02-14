Davis’ late scoring lifts Pelicans past Suns, 110-108

PHOENIX (AP) – Anthony Davis scored six consecutive New Orleans points, the last two the go-ahead rebound basket with 40.3 seconds to play, and the Pelicans escaped with a 110-108 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The Suns missed three shots close to the basket in the final seconds, one by Eric Bledsoe and two by P.J. Tucker.

Davis scored 24 points, four below his season average. Jrue Holiday added 18, and Tyreke Evans and E’Twaun Moore had 15 apiece for the Pelicans, playing a night after a loss in Sacramento.

Bledsoe scored 37, the last on a 3-pointer that put the Suns ahead 108-107 with 1:12 to go.

New Orleans won the exceedingly close season series 3-1. Two games were one-pointers in overtime, the other a five-point Pelicans win.