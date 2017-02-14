Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking missing woman last seen in Lafayette

(Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Dept.)
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman that has been missing since the beginning of February.

Paula Alexander was last seen in the Lafayette area on February 4th.

Public Information Officer John Mowell tells News 10 that Alexander may be driving a 2014 white Ford Fiesta 4 door with the license plate number XJA676.

Alexander may be driving a vehicle similar to the one pictured here. (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)
Alexander may be driving a vehicle similar to the one pictured here.
Alexander is described as standing 4’11” tall and weighing approximately 96 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

