Lake Charles woman dead after shooting on Guilbeau Rd.; suspect found dead

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening.

Officers responded to the scene at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Guilbeau Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a black female – identified as Katrina Broussard, 27, of Lake Charles – dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside an apartment.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says the victim’s boyfriend – Oris Briggs, 29, of Abbeville – is believed to have shot and killed Broussard after a domestic altercation between the two.

Ratcliff says Briggs fled the scene immediately after the shooting, traveled to Kaplan and was found just before 11:00 p.m. in his vehicle dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.