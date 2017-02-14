Lake Charles woman dead after shooting on Guilbeau Rd.; suspect found dead

By Published:
(MGN)
(MGN)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening.

Officers responded to the scene at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Guilbeau Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a black female – identified as Katrina Broussard, 27, of Lake Charles – dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside an apartment.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says the victim’s boyfriend – Oris Briggs, 29, of Abbeville – is believed to have shot and killed Broussard after a domestic altercation between the two.

Oris Briggs (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Police Dept.)
Oris Briggs
(Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Police Dept.)

Ratcliff says Briggs fled the scene immediately after the shooting, traveled to Kaplan and was found just before 11:00 p.m. in his vehicle dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s