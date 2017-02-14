Local flower shops keep busy on Valentine’s Day

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)- It’s Valentine’s Day and local flower shops are feeling the rush.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming in and out; a lot of placed orders,” said Flowers Etc. employee, Nicole Veillon.

Flowers Etc. has been in business for 40 years.

“We’re very creative. We do a lot of different things that other flower shops don’t do,” said Veillon.

Veillon has been working at the shop for 18 of those years and says Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year for them.

“This year I think we’re busier,” said Veillon. “Last year it was on a Sunday, so it really wasn’t a good Valentine’s, but this year we’re very busy.”

Veillon says the majority of customers stopped in for their bestseller–a dozen roses, but the rush didn’t just start Tuesday morning. She says they’ve been taking Valentine’s Day orders for about a month.

“As of yesterday (Monday) we had taken over 200 orders,” said Veillon.

Veillon says the shop started preparing for this day two weeks ago. She says compared to previous years they had a lot more men picking up their bouquets rather than having them delivered. Joey Kovach says there’s a method to that. He prefers to be his own delivery driver.

“Valentine’s Day is just a day to express my love for my wife and to do something special and hopefully make her feel special, so I’m going to hand-deliver these to her place of work,” said Kovach. “Hopefully I don’t interrupt her or get her in any trouble, and make her feel very special.”