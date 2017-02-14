Opelousas passes city budget after months of negotiations

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The city of Opelousas finally has a budget, after being without one since September. Opelousas started out with more than a half-million dollar budget shortfall.

Alderman at Large Richard Marvin said the council needed to pass the budget Tuesday night.

“I’m emotional with this and it’s been going on since September,” Richard said.

Mayor Reginald Tatum presented a budget Tuesday night with a $117,000 deficit. Council members chipped away at that by taking funds from the auditing as well as another half percent from each department to balance the budget.

“It’s a relief now I don’t have to worry about our officers, fighter fighters being sent home and not having to work,” Tatum said.

Various law enforcement officers from around Acadiana showed their support for the Opelousas officers to make sure their departments are adequately funded.

“Bottom line is if we had to start sending our workers home the citizens wouldn’t be serviced, we wouldn’t have firefighters, we wouldn’t have police officers and that was just a nightmare,” Tatum said.

Some residents at the public hearing, including Opelousas resident Derrick Comeaux, didn’t want the budget passed yet.

“You have a budget. You’re probably going to end up balancing it. But what are we going to for the roads? What are we going to do for the water lines? What are we going to do for the sewer lines?” Comeaux said.

However, for Richard, he said Tuesday’s vote to pass the budget was needed for the city to move forward.

“Anything else we can do that after the budget but we cannot let our city run on 50 percent of last year’s budget,” Richard said.

“It’s time for the city to move forward, we’re trying to move forward, we have a lot of work to do,” Tatum said.

Mayor Tatum says he’s looking towards future improvements as the city is up and running again fully funded.