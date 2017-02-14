Police: 3 conspired in theft at Broussard Walmart

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Police say three people have been arrested after allegedly conspiring in what was disguised as a robbery at the Walmart in Broussard.

Chief Brannon Decou said the cashier reported he was approached by a suspect demanding all of the money in the register around 6:20 a.m. on February 10, 2017.

However, investigators learned that the suspect did not produce a weapon and only told the cashier to give him the money.

The suspect, 31-year-old Timothy Durham, of Lafayette, was arrested on a theft charge along with 43-year-old Kelly McNeil, of Lafayette, who was charged as an accessory to theft.

Authorities discovered the cashier, 28-year-old Brian Paul was involved in the planning of the crime and assisted in carrying out the theft, according to Decou.

Paul was arrested today at Walmart on the charges of filing a false police report and theft.

Decou clarified in a news release that no robbery occurred because the suspects conspired to commit a theft did not use a weapon or force.